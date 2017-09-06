Why It’s So Important to Conserve Elephants

1. Why is it so important to conserve elephants?
By the Economist
2. Millions of documents could be submerged in the Hurricane Harvey floodwaters. Here’s a way to save them.
By Kathleen Phillips at Texas A&M AgriLife Today
3. Scientists may have found a way to reverse memory loss in Alzheimer’s patients.
By Anne Trafton in MIT News
4. America needs a Generation X President.
By Peter Weber in The Week
5. One benefit of the Amazon-Whole Foods merger? Shrinking food deserts.
By Jack Karsten and Darrell West at the Brookings Institution
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.