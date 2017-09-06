Tormund Giantsbane has been pining after Brienne of Tarth since she delivered Sansa Stark to Castle Black in Game of Thrones ' sixth season. But according to Gwendoline Christie — who plays Brienne — the Wildling leader continues to make eyes at her even after the camera stops rolling.

During a Tuesday appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers , the 38-year-old actor revealed that her co-star Kristofer Hivju enjoys staying in character between takes of the HBO drama.

"He is into me, and he likes to continue being in character even off set," she told the host. "So we’ll be in an easy-up, which is of course a dark tent, with a sort of gas heater burning away. And he will start chewing a sandwich wildly at me, masticating wildly at me. Really kind of making love to that sandwich as he eyeballs me, eyes like lasers pointing right at me."

Watch the full clip above.