Politics

President Trump's Second Thoughts on DACA

Zeke J Miller
12:51 PM ET

Hours after his administration announced an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, President Trump appeared to have second thoughts as he was bombarded by negative headlines about the popular program. "Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue!" Trump tweeted Tuesday evening. Trump's decision puts the pressure on Congress to act to protect those covered by the program who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill indicated that they would seek to act, but are looking for guidance from the president as to what he will sign. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders indicated Trump doesn't believe a bill containing just a DACA fix would be sufficient, but she didn't rule out him vetoing such legislation—as has been proposed by bipartisan lawmakers. But first the controlling GOP majority must also figure out what it can pass—and with whose votes. Democrats would resoundingly support a DACA fix, but conservative Republicans may bolt, particularly in the House. Potential compromises include increasing funding for border security, but all of that will have to wait until after the September funding deadlines.

Speaking of those deadlines, conservative lawmakers are objecting to a GOP leadership- and White House-backed plan to tie hurricane disaster relief funding to legislation to lift the debt limit. Those lawmakers, who provoked multiple crises over the debt limit in the Obama-era want offsets for the debt limit, the disaster relief funding, or both, sending the White House and congressional leaders rushing to squash a potential intra-party revolt.

Trump's golf course clients. The Saudi gifts to Trump. And the House moves on self-driving cars.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Here's How the Trump Administration Will End the DACA Program
What you need to know [TIME]

Admin Memo: DACA Recipients Should Prepare for 'Departure from the United States'
Tougher warning than White House or Trump [CNN]

Republicans Face a Divisive Fight Over Immigrants That Could Define the Party's Future
At stake is the fate of party in changing country [LA Times]

They Helped Their Neighbors After Harvey. Now Their Immigration Status is at Risk
TIME's Charlotte Alter reports from Houston

White House Moves to Quell Harvey-Debt Limit Opposition
Conservatives aren't happy [Politico]

After Tough Talk on Immigration, Trump Waffles
The president seems to have second thoughts [Associated Press]

Trump Gets Millions From Golf Members. CEOs and Lobbyists Get Access to President
Drain the... [USA Today]

Sound Off

"President Trump was right in his decision. He made the right call...I think the president was right to give us the time we need to find a compromise" — Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Trump's DACA decision Wednesday

"I have a great heart for these folks we're talking about. A great love for them and people think in terms of children but they'le really young adults. I have a love for these people and hopefully now congress will be able to help them and do it properly. and i can tell you, speaking to members of congress, they want to be able to do something and do it right. and really we have no choice, we have to be able to do something, and i think it's going to work out very well. and longterm it's going to be the right solution." — Trump to reporters Tuesday

Bits and Bites

U.S., Canada, Mexico Make Minor Progress on Nafta Talks [Wall Street Journal]

House prepares to take a big step on self-driving cars [Axios]

The Insane Gifts Saudi Arabia Gave President Trump [The Daily Beast]

'This Is About Basic Decency.' Obama Rips Trump Over DACA Decision [TIME]

Defiant Clinton looks to explain loss in new memoir [CNN]

