Firsts

Letter from the Editor: One Giant Leap for Womankind

Nancy Gibbs
7:00 AM ET
Ideas
Nancy Gibbs is the managing editor of TIME. She is the co-author, along with TIME’s Michael Duffy, of two best-selling presidential histories: The President’s Club: Inside the World’s Most Exclusive Fraternity and The Preacher and the Presidents: Billy Graham in the White House.

She broke the glass ceiling. What a jagged image we use for women who achieve greatly, defining accomplishment in terms of the barrier rather than the triumph. Talk to women about the forces that drive them and they hit notes of joy and fascination—a passion for music or molecules or finance or food that took them places their sisters and mothers had not gone before. “Sometimes even now when I’m told I was a ‘first,’ it comes as a surprise,” says Patricia Bath, a pioneering physician and inventor. “I wasn’t seeking to be first. I was just doing my thing.”

We wondered if there is a common motive or muscle shared by women who are pioneers. The women profiled here range in age from 16 to 87 and have flourished in public service and private enterprise, explorations to the bottom of the sea and to the outer orbit of Earth. They have been on journeys to places only they could imagine and frequently encountered people who said they would never get there. These stories of success are knitted with stories of setbacks, and these women often credit the people who tried to stop them as a motivating force.

“I recall visiting the home of friends, and a man who was present asked me what I wanted to do one day,” says molecular biologist and Nobel laureate Elizabeth Blackburn. “I said, ‘I’m going to be a scientist.’ And he said, ‘What’s a nice girl like you doing going into science?’ I was shocked and so mad that I didn’t know what to say in response. So I kept my mouth shut, but I was all the more determined. In a way, I’m quite grateful to that man.”

The first woman to reach a pinnacle may not want anyone to notice her gender; there she is up where the air is thin, where men still outnumber women, but she made it on her own wings. Gender is irrelevant; it’s the altitude that is awesome. But why are there so few women up there with her? Why did it take this long? And if the answer is even partly that there were few role models, that there were no ladies’ rooms in the halls of power, that every step was steeper and harder, then women need to stand up, stand out and be seen at every level, for every talent and discipline. “If the person who gets to tell the story is always one kind of person,” observes filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who describes Hollywood as a white man’s world, “we internalize it, we drink it in as fact.” Hence the need for an alternative reality. “You can’t imagine doing something you can’t even see,” argues Hillary Rodham Clinton. “How do you plan to be an underseas explorer or a general in the military or a great scientist if you don’t see role models?”

At the same time, many of these women extol the men in their lives—an older brother as a first competitor, a father who set no limits. “If your dad believes in you, that’s important to young girls,” says philanthropist Melinda Gates. “If your dad thinks you can be good at math and science, good at business, good at anything, it lifts your confidence and your self-esteem.” Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch recalls how her father, a Baptist minister, defied convention and invited women to preach at his pulpit. “The aspirations and dreams he had for my brothers were the same ones he had for me,” she says.

Firsts Women Who Are Changing the World Hillary Clinton Time Magazine Cover
Photograph by Luisa Dörr for TIME
Firsts Women Who Are Changing the World Hillary Clinton Time Magazine Cover
Firsts Women Who Are Changing the World Mo'ne Davis Time Magazine Cover
Firsts Women Who Are Changing the World Oprah Winfrey Time Magazine Cover
Firsts Women Who Are Changing the World Sylvia Earle Time Magazine Cover
Firsts Women Who Are Changing the World Selena Gomez Time Magazine Cover
Firsts Women Who Are Changing the World Katharine Jefferts Schori Time Magazine Cover
Firsts Women Who Are Changing the World Ava Duvernay Time Magazine Cover
Firsts Women Who Are Changing the World Nikki Haley Time Magazine Cover
Firsts Women Who Are Changing the World Lori Robinson Time Magazine Cover
Firsts Women Who Are Changing the World Ellen Degeneres Time Magazine Cover
Firsts Women Who Are Changing the World Ilhan Omar Time Magazine Cover
Firsts Women Who Are Changing the World Janet Yellen Time Magazine Cover
Photograph by Luisa Dörr for TIME
1 of 12

Famously successful figures often develop a thick skin in the face of criticism—as when a flock of supercilious French chefs came to Alice Waters’ renowned restaurant and declared, “That’s not cooking, that’s shopping.” Or as TV star Issa Rae puts it, “There’s so much subtlety in the sexism and racism in this industry that you either have to call it out and risk being shunned, or move past it and find your own entryway. I’m definitely in the latter category.”

But a thick skin can disrupt sensitivity; what’s remarkable about many of these women is their ability to remain empathic and accessible in the face of resistance and ridicule. Many of them discussed moments of failure, of rebuke, and how the criticism was often a fuel. “Raising hackles means you’re not being ignored,” says former U.S. poet laureate Rita Dove. “You’re pushing the conversation forward.”

Our goal with this extraordinary project— which encompasses a magazine, the multimedia project at TIME.com/firsts and a book coming out next month—is for every woman and girl to find someone who moves her, to find someone whose presence in the highest reaches of success says to her that it is safe to climb, come on up, the view is spectacular. They were candid about their challenges, aware of their responsibilities, eager to tell the stories that will surprise and inspire. We hope everyone, at every life stage, will encounter an insight here that will open a door to new ambitions. As former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright always says, “There is a special place in hell for women who do not help each other.” But the reverse is also true and more uplifting: there is a special place in heaven for women who shine the light and share it with others.

View the full experience here

The Diplomat: Madeleine Albright

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to become U.S. Secretary of State

Watch the full interview

The Boss: Mary Barra

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to become CEO of a major car company

Watch the full interview

The Inventor: Patricia Bath

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First person to invent and demonstrate laserphaco cataract surgery

Watch the full interview

The Scientist: Elizabeth Blackburn

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to become president of the Salk Institute

Watch the full interview

The Executive: Ursula Burns

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First black woman to run a Fortune 500 company

Watch the full interview

The Performer: Candis Cayne

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First transgender woman with a major role on prime-time TV

Watch the full interview

The Nominee: Hillary Rodham Clinton

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to win a major party's nomination for President of the United States

Watch the full interview

The Pilot: Eileen Collins

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to command a space shuttle

Read the full interview

The Adviser: Kellyanne Conway

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to run a winning presidential campaign

Watch the full interview

The Pitcher: Mo'ne Davis

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First girl to pitch a shutout and win a game in a Little League World Series

Watch the full interview

The Comedian: Ellen DeGeneres

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First person to star as an openly gay character on prime-time TV

Watch the full interview

The Gymnast: Gabby Douglas

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First American gymnast to win solo and team all-around gold medals at one Olympics

Watch the full interview

The Poet: Rita Dove

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First black U.S. poet laureate

Read the full interview

The Director: Ava DuVernay

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First black woman to direct a film nominated for a Best Picture Oscar

Watch the full interview

The General: Ann Dunwoody

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to rise to four-star general in the U.S. military

Watch the full interview

The Oceanographer: Sylvia Earle

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to become chief scientist of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Watch the full interview

The Singer: Aretha Franklin

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Watch the full interview

The Philanthropist: Melinda Gates

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to give away more than $40 billion

Watch the full interview

The Tastemaker: Selena Gomez

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram

Watch the full interview

The Leader: Nikki Haley

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First Indian-American woman to be elected governor

Watch the full interview

The Librarian: Carla Hayden

CARLA HAYDEN Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman and first African American to be Librarian of Congress

Watch the full interview

The Senator: Mazie Hirono

Photograph by Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First Asian-American woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate

Watch the full interview

The Astronaut: Mae Jemison

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman of color in space

Read the full interview

The Sculptor: Maya Lin

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to design a memorial on the national mall

Watch the full interview

The Lawyer: Loretta Lynch

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First black woman to become U.S. Attorney General

Watch the full interview

The Anchor: Rachel Maddow

Photograph by Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First openly gay anchor to host a prime-time news program

Read the full interview

The Actor: Rita Moreno

Portrait of Rita Moreno, photographed at her home in Berkeley, Calif., on Feb. 11, 2017. Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First Latina to win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony

Watch the full interview

The Animator: Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to solo-direct a major Hollywood animated feature

Watch the full interview

The Legislator: Ilhan Omar

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First Somali-American Muslim woman to become a legislator

Watch the full interview

The Driver: Danica Patrick

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to lead in the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500

Watch the full interview

The Speaker: Nancy Pelosi

Portrait of Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, photographed at The Capitol in Washington, DC, Sept. 22, 2016. Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to become Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

Watch the full interview

The Entrepreneur: Michelle Phan

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to build a $500 million company from a web series

Watch the full interview

The Auteur: Issa Rae

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First black woman to create and star in a premium cable series

Read the full interview

The Showrunner: Shonda Rhimes

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to create three hit shows with more than 100 episodes each

Watch the full interview

The Commander: Lori Robinson

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to lead a top-tier U.S. Combat Command

Watch the full interview

The Mogul: Sheryl Sandberg

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to become a social-media billionaire

Watch the full interview

The Bishop: Katharine Jefferts Schori

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to be elected presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church

Watch the full interview

The Artist: Cindy Sherman

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to break $1 million in a photography sale

Read the full interview

The Coach: Kathryn Smith

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to become a full-time coach in the NFL

Watch the full interview

The Explorer: Kathryn Sullivan

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First American woman to walk in space

Watch the full interview

The Journalist: Barbara Walters

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to co-anchor a network evening news program

Read the full interview

The Chef: Alice Waters

Luisa Dörr for TIME

First woman to win the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef

Watch the full interview

The Engineer: Geisha Williams

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First Latina CEO of a Fortune 500 company

Read the full interview

The Pro: Serena Williams

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First tennis player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the open era

Watch the full interview

The Chair: Janet Yellen

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman to chair the Federal Reserve

Read the full interview

The Titan: Oprah Winfrey

Luisa Dörr for TIME 

First woman in history to own and produce her own talk show

Watch the full interview

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
