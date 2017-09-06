Stephen Colbert blasted President Donald Trump on Tuesday for his administration's decision to phase out the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program , or DACA.

"While Harvey's a natural disaster that seems to be brining people together in very heartwarming ways, there's a man-made disaster unfolding in Washington right now because the Trump Administration has announced they're ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program," Colbert said, referencing the hurricane that devastated parts of Texas and Louisiana.

The program granted protection from deportation to nearly 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

"The nation must set and enforce a limit on how many immigrants we admit each year and that means all cannot be accepted. This does not mean they are bad people or that our nation disrespects or demeans them in any way," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Tuesday when announcing the decision.

"You're right, Jeff, deporting innocent children does not mean they're bad people," Colbert said in response. "It means you're a bad person."

He also made light of a moment during Tuesday's White House press briefing, when Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders accidentally referred to Trump as "President Obama." "Sorry — President Trump," she said, correcting herself.

“It’s O.K., we’re sorry he’s President too,” Colbert said.