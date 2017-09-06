World
Search
Sign In
WaterPlastic Fibers Are Found in 83% of the World's Tap Water, a New Study Reveals
Filling a glass of water
AfghanistanThe U.S. Has Apologized for Dropping Offensive Leaflets on Afghanistan
AFGHANISTAN-ARMY-CONFLICT
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BangladeshA Boat Carrying Rohingya Refugees Has Capsized With Many Feared Dead
Rohingya Crisis In Bangladesh
hurricane irma

Hurricane Irma Forced Pope Francis' Plane to Change Course

Reuters
7:06 AM ET

(ROME) - Pope Francis flew out of Italy on Wednesday headed for Colombia, with his plane forced to change route because of Hurricane Irma, which is powering across the northern Caribbean.

The Alitalia aircraft had been expected to fly over the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, but will instead shift south and cross the islands of Barbados, Grenada and Trinidad, a Vatican official said.

Related

GUADELOUPE-FRANCE-OVERSEAS-CARRIBEAN-STORM-IRMA-HURRICANE
HurricanesWhy Meteorologists Are Worried About Hurricane Irma in South Florida
Hurricanes
Why Meteorologists Are Worried About Hurricane Irma in South Florida

Recent forecasts show that Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century, will hit Puerto Rico later on Wednesday.

Francis, making his 20th foreign trip as pontiff and his fifth to his native Latin America, will spend five days in Colombia to encourage a peace process that ended half a century of war between the state and the guerrilla group FARC.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME