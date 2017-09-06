World
Search
Sign In
AfghanistanThe U.S. Has Apologized for Dropping Offensive Leaflets on Afghanistan
AFGHANISTAN-ARMY-CONFLICT
North KoreaRussia's Vladimir Putin Calls for Talks With North Korea, Not Sanctions
Presidents of Russia and South Korea meet for talks in Vladivostok, Russia
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
myanmarAung San Suu Kyi Blames Misinformation as Myanmar’s Rohingya Exodus Worsens
Rohingya Crisis In Bangladesh
Rohingya Crisis In Bangladesh
Rohingya refugees wait for aid after entering Bangladesh on September 5, 2017 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.  Rehman Asad / Barcroft Images—via Getty Images
Bangladesh

A Boat Carrying Rohingya Refugees Has Capsized With Many Feared Dead

Muneeza Naqvi and Julhas Alam / AP
4:22 AM ET

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladeshi police say a trawler carrying Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar has capsized in the Bay of Bengal, and an unknown number of people have drowned.

Police official Yakub Ali said residents of Shah Porir Dwip fishing village had recovered five bodies from the water on Wednesday after the boat capsized around midnight.

Ali said he believed the boat had been carrying about 35 people when it overturned, but could not say how many were missing or had made it to shore.

Villager Mujibur Rahman said he had helped recover some of the found bodies and "many more are feared dead."

It was not immediately clear where the boat began its journey, or if the passengers had been among some 450 detained by Bangladeshi border guards and ordered Tuesday to return to Myanmar.

While some border guards were letting refugees across the borders, others were sending them back.

Lt. Ashraf Kabir, in charge of the coast guards at the nearby St. Martin's Island, said Wednesday that the guards had rounded up about 450 Rohingyas who had taken shelter in islanders' homes.

"We brought them together and asked them to go back by boat," he said. "We asked them to head for Myanmar. But we came to know that many of them instead went to Shah Porir Island."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME