KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladeshi police say a trawler carrying Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar has capsized in the Bay of Bengal, and an unknown number of people have drowned.

Police official Yakub Ali said residents of Shah Porir Dwip fishing village had recovered five bodies from the water on Wednesday after the boat capsized around midnight.

Ali said he believed the boat had been carrying about 35 people when it overturned, but could not say how many were missing or had made it to shore.

Villager Mujibur Rahman said he had helped recover some of the found bodies and "many more are feared dead."

It was not immediately clear where the boat began its journey, or if the passengers had been among some 450 detained by Bangladeshi border guards and ordered Tuesday to return to Myanmar.

While some border guards were letting refugees across the borders, others were sending them back.

Lt. Ashraf Kabir, in charge of the coast guards at the nearby St. Martin's Island, said Wednesday that the guards had rounded up about 450 Rohingyas who had taken shelter in islanders' homes.

"We brought them together and asked them to go back by boat," he said. "We asked them to head for Myanmar. But we came to know that many of them instead went to Shah Porir Island."