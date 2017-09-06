World
Search
Sign In
myanmarU.N. Chief Antonio Guterres Urges Myanmar to Give the Rohingya Legal Status
Rohingya people fled from oppression in Myanmar
ImmigrationTrump Says It's Up to Congress, Not Him, to Deal With Dreamers
Trump Immigration Ohio
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
HoustonThey Helped Their Neighbors After Harvey. Now Their Immigration Status is at Risk
Midsection Of Prisoner Sitting On Street Surrounded With Police Force
Getty Images
United Kingdom

Four British Soldiers Arrested Over Involvement in a Banned Nazi Terror Group

Kevin Lui
Sep 05, 2017

Four active duty members of the British Army have been arrested, under the country's anti-terror laws, on alleged involvement in a banned neo-nazi group.

Along with a fifth person, a civilian, they are suspected of being members of National Action, the first far-right group to be banned in the U.K. for promoting violence and terrorist acts, reports BBC News.

Police said that no public safety threat was involved.

"We can confirm that a number of serving members of the Army have been arrested under the Terrorism Act for being associated with a proscribed far-right group," a spokesperson for the British Army told the BBC.

One of the arrested soldiers was detained in a U.K. military base in Cyprus, reports the BBC, while the others were being held in a police station in West Midlands.

National Action is described by anti-terror officials as "explicitly neo-Nazi." British Home Secretary Amber Rudd called it "a racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic organization" when she announced its ban last December.

Being members of a proscribed group, or merely inviting support for one, carries up to 10 years' imprisonment in the U.K. if convicted, the BBC says.

[BBC]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME