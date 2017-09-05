ImmigrationJohn McCain: President Trump's Decision to Rescind DACA Is 'Unacceptable'
movies

Colin Trevorrow Is No Longer Directing Star Wars: Episode IX

Alana Abramson
6:34 PM ET

Colin Trevorrow will no longer direct Star Wars: Episode IX, Lucasfilm said in a statement, citing creative differences over their "visions" for the movie.

"Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ," Lucasfilm said in a statement Tuesday.

"We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon," Lucasfilm added. The film is set for a 2019 release.

Trevorrow co- wrote and directed the 2015 hit film Jurassic World. More recently, he directed The Book of Henry, which debuted in June to weak reviews.

This is the second time in three months a film in the Star Wars franchise has lost a director. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were originally directing the untitled Han Solo film, but stepped away in June due to "creative differences," and were replaced by Ron Howard.

