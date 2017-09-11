Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
TexasShooting in Dallas Suburb Leaves at Least 8 People Dead
Texas Shooting
SmartphonesSee How the iPhone Has Changed Over the Past 10 Years
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FloridaMiami Mother Forced to Deliver Her Own Baby at Home During Hurricane Irma
Heavy winds and rain from Hurricane Irma lash Miami on Sept. 10, 2017.
Apple Unveils iPhone 6
Apple CEO Tim Cook shows off the new iPhone 6 and the Apple Watch during an Apple special event at the Flint Center for the Performing Arts on September 9, 2014 in Cupertino, California. Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 6 and wearble tech.  Photograph by Justin Sullivan—Getty
Apple

What Is Tim Cook's Net Worth? We Asked an Expert

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:33 AM ET

Apple is gearing up to make some major announcements for its iPhones, Apple TV and Apple Watch, which means CEO Tim Cook will be in the spotlight at the keynote on September 12.

Apple's stock has fluctuated but largely risen over the past three months leading up to its big presentation, where the company is expected to announce a 10th anniversary phone that may be called the iPhone 8, iPhone X or iPhone Edition. That means that Cook, as an Apple stockholder, has benefited from the company's success. But what is Tim Cook's net worth?

We asked Dan Marcec, director of content at Equilar, a data-focused company that has reported on CEO compensation. Cook's total Apple shares and options are worth $621,973,055 altogether, according to Marcec. But that isn't the only place Cook makes his money. He also sits on Nike's board of directors, giving him an additional $3,399,662 in Nike stocks and options. This brings his total net worth to at least $625,372,717 based on stock closings on Wednesday, September 6. His net worth is likely higher, based on additional assets in his investment portfolio, any property he owns and any cash he has on hand. However, that information isn't publicly available, so the $625 million figure is Marcec's best low estimate.

In 2015, Cook said he would give away all of his money, a commitment many other wealthy philanthropists —including Bill Gates and Warren Buffet — have made as well.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME