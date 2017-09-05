Search
Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez Holds Community Town Hall In Chicago
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 06: Congressman Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) speaks to reporters before hosting a town hall meeting on March 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Gutierrez said the meeting had the largest attendance of any of the town halls he has held since becoming a congressman. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Scott Olson—Getty Images

Congressman Calls Donald Trump's Chief of Staff a Liar

TIME
4:15 PM ET

A Democratic congressman is calling White House Chief of Staff John Kelly a liar after President Donald Trump's decision to rescind the government program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois lashed out at Kelly, the former head of the Homeland Security Department, on Tuesday. The lawmaker says Kelly has "no honor and should be drummed out of the White House along with the white supremacists and those enabling the president's actions by 'just following orders.'"

Gutierrez says Kelly told members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus that the mass deportation of so-called "Dreamers" would be prevented. The lawmaker says Kelly, a former Marine, is a "disgrace to the uniform he used to wear."

Follow TIME