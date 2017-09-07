Hurricane Irma has wreaked havoc on the Caribbean after slamming into the area early Wednesday. The Category 5 storm is tracking to hit Florida by early Sunday morning, according to the latest projections from Irma's models .

Irma, which became one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record after gaining strength earlier this week, has killed at least 10 people, left more than 1 million without power in Puerto Rico and damaged almost all buildings on the island of Barbuda, the Associated Press reports. The National Hurricane Center calls the Category 5 hurricane "potentially catastrophic." The storm brought heavy winds and rainfall to eastern Caribbean islands early Wednesday and then hit Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Click or tap the arrows in the hurricane map below to follow Irma's path as tracked by the National Hurricane Center and Weather Underground:

Hurricane Irma's updated track shows the storm heading toward Hispaniola and the Turks and Caicos on Thursday. Over the next few days, the storm is tracking to cross Cuba and affect parts of Florida into early next week. Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency , saying on Twitter that President Trump has offered full government support . Georgia and the Carolinas are also under a state of emergency, designating evacuation zones for residents in certain counties.

As Irma, which currently has maximum sustained winds at 180 mph, barrels through the Caribbean, the likelihood that it will hit Florida has increased, according to the National Hurricane Center.