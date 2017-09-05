Rihanna 's new makeup line Fenty Beauty doesn't debut until Friday, but the levels of excitement surrounding her new beauty venture have already reached fever pitch on the Internet — thanks to the bad gal's strong celebration of diversity in both Fenty Beauty's advertising campaign and with the products themselves.

While the line's collection ranging from foundation to lip gloss (and graced with cheeky shade names like "Chili Mango" and "Trophy Wife") would no doubt be enough of a draw on its own, the Internet voiced its ardent support of Fenty Beauty when a campaign video for the line dropped last Friday. The video features 15 models of color with a diverse range of skin tones including 2018 Pirelli calendar muses Slick Woods and Duckie Thot and Muslim model Halima Aden, who sports her hajib in the campaign .

While there's not an official release of the full cosmetics lineup available from the Fenty Beuaty, Internet rumors abounded after a Sephora employee said that the foundation would be available in an astounding 40 shades, providing a plenty of options for women with darker skin tones, an area where the mainstream beauty industry continues to fall short .

According to an Instagram DM exchange posted by @rihannadailybeauty, it appears that Rihanna confirmed the 40 shades along with an affirmation that beauty should always be inclusive.

This isn't the first time that Rihanna's been an advocate for celebrating beauty in all forms; this spring, she clapped back at misogynistic body shamers with a body positive message .