Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseCongressman Calls Donald Trump's Chief of Staff a Liar
Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez Holds Community Town Hall In Chicago
space'A Kind of Immortality.' Carl Sagan's Widow Ann Druyan on Voyager 1's 40th Anniversary
Voyager 1 and its identical sister craft Voyager 2 were launched in 1977 to study the outer Solar System and eventually interstellar space.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
HurricanesWhy Meteorologists Are Worried About Hurricane Irma in South Florida
GUADELOUPE-FRANCE-OVERSEAS-CARRIBEAN-STORM-IRMA-HURRICANE
Immigration

White House Says President Trump 'Wrestled' With Decision to End DACA

Alana Abramson
3:16 PM ET

President Trump struggled with the decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which provides work permits to nearly a million undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as minors with their parents, the White House said Monday.

Related

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Daily Press Briefing At The White House
White HouseWatch Live: White House Gives First Press Briefing Since DACA Announcement
White House
Watch Live: White House Gives First Press Briefing Since DACA Announcement

"The President wrestled with this decision all throughout the weekend," Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in the daily White House press briefing Monday. She added that Trump had spoken with people both opposed and in favor of the program, including its recipients, although she did not provide any specifics.

President Obama established DACA by executive action in 2012 to enable undocumented immigrants who had come to the United States with their parents to apply for a two-year work permit which prohibited the possibility of deportation.

With the Trump Administration's announcement, current recipients of the program whose benefits will expire within six months have until October 5 to apply for a renewal. DACA requests submitted after Sept. 5 will not be accepted, and requests for renewals that have already been submitted will be assessed on an individual basis.

Although reports that Trump was planning on rescinding the program surfaced last week, Sanders insisted the President made the decision this weekend, feeling the pressure from a group of conservative attorneys general, who had threatened to sue the administration in court if a decision about the fate of the program was not reached by September 5. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Tuesday that the Trump administration will rescind DACA, which is shorthand for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, arguing that the program took jobs away from Americans. The administration will now defer to Congress on any legislative solutions.

"We've been clear throughout the process there was not a final decision made until over the weekend because of the back and forth and the complexity of the issue. And the ability to make the right decision and allow Congress to actually do their job and provide a fix instead of just stopping the program. And that was a big point for the President," she said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME