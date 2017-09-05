Newsfeed
Music

'They Have Our Support.' Artists Create Spotify Playlist to Support Dreamers

Raisa Bruner
3:14 PM ET

In a new playlist compiled by Spotify, artists including Daddy Yankee, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and Khalid have contributed heartfelt messages of support to "Dreamers" impacted by President Trump's decision to rescind an Obama-era policy offering legal protection to immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

" As an immigrant who came to the U.S. as a child, I know what it's like to struggle and to never take any opportunity that came my way for granted," Cabello says in her audio clip; she has previously spoken about her status as a Cuban-Mexican immigrant. "I stand with Dreamers, who have fought so hard to be recognized as the Americans they are.”

Obama announced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program by executive order in 2012. The program currently benefits about 800,000 people who could face deportation when it is revoked in six months.

" With having lived in a border city, I have so many friends whose families could possibly lose their legal status in the country that they grew up in," Khalid states. (He hails from El Paso, Texas.) "Please stand for the Dreamers and let them know that they are not alone, and that they have our support.”

Everything from Yankee's "Despacito" to Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry," to Cabello's "Havana" made the list, interspersed with soundbites from further multicultural artists and allies like Logic, Jared Leto, Becky G and Latin pop star Juanes.

The playlist — audio messages included — lives at a site called "No Moment for Silence," which will exist as an "ongoing platform for breaking news around social issues," according to Spotify. Right now, the playlist is stocked with an eclectic mix of tunes from the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Pitbull, all united in themes of strength through unity, overcoming challenges, and celebrating difference.

