When the U.S. Air Force Got More Recruits Than It Could Handle

LIFE
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Five Best IdeasHow Writing Out Your Feelings Makes You Less Stressed
woman writing in notebook
celebritiesThe Internet Has Made Its Strong Feelings About Alexander Skarsgard's Emmy Mustache Known
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
georgiaPolice Fatally Shoot Georgia Tech Student They Say Was Armed With a Knife
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Caption from LIFE. Youthful Air Force volunteers wait to buy their shoeshine kits. Deluge of recruits was so great at Lackland that kitchens served chow round-the-clock, and harried officers feared sewage breakdown. Equipped for 21,000 recruits, Lackland had 56,000 at peak of volunteering.Loomis Dean—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Air force recruits at the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, 1951.
Caption from LIFE. Youthful Air Force volunteers wait to buy their shoeshine kits. Deluge of recruits was so great at La
... VIEW MORE

Loomis Dean—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
1 of 22
Military

When the U.S. Air Force Got More Recruits Than It Could Handle

Lily Rothman,Liz Ronk
11:00 AM ET

Though aircraft had proved their military use beyond a doubt in the World Wars (and far earlier), the pilots and others who made that war effort work had been part of a series of different organizations, largely under the supervision of the Army. It was not until President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947 that the U.S. military got a separate Air Force for the first time in its history. That innovation was effective Sept. 18, 1947 — 70 years ago this Monday.

And, from the beginning, it was no secret that the Air Force was a desirable assignment for those in the military.

The appeal of the air was on full display in 1951, as documented by LIFE Magazine, when the possibility of being drafted for the Korean War sent young American men scrambling to volunteer for the military gigs they wanted before the choice was taken out of their hands. Rather than serve as Army infantrymen, they figured, they could take to the skies. (Or, even more appealing in some recruits' eyes, they could stay safely on the ground taking care of the planes.) The result was a "recruit stampede," as LIFE put it, that the still-young Air Force wasn't quite prepared to handle.

At Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, thousands more recruits than expected — three times more, in a 12-day period, than volunteered for the Army in a whole month — jammed the processing centers, leading to a shortage of everything from uniforms to space. It was clear to see how that rush to join up could cause problems for the military effort, as preference for the Air Force, followed by the Navy, could leave the Army wanting.

But it was also obvious that there was something about the Air Force that left these young men more eager to serve there than anywhere else. Today, with more than 300,000 active-duty personnel in an all-volunteer Air Force, it's clear that the allure remains.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME