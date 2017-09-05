Politics
White House

Watch Live: White House Gives First Press Briefing Since DACA Announcement

Mahita Gajanan
1:00 PM ET

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give a press briefing Tuesday afternoon just hours after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump Administration's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program which protects immigrants who came to the U.S. as children from deportation.

Speaking at the Department of Justice Tuesday, Sessions recommended that the administration start rolling back the DACA program, which was created by former President Barack Obama. The Trump Administration said it decided to phase out the program after the threat of legal action from Republican attorneys general from nine states against DACA.

“The program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama Administration is being rescinded,” Sessions said.

The fate of Dreamers, or those who have benefitted from DACA, will be determined by Congress, which has a six-month delay to develop a policy.

Sanders is likely to face questions on the rescinding of DACA . Watch the press briefing live above.

