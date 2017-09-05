Ideas
Search
Sign In
carpool karaokeJohn Cena and Shaq Trade Dad Jokes in a New Carpool Karaoke
beautyRihanna's New Makeup Line 'Fenty Beauty' Is a Celebration of Diversity
"Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DACAPresident Trump: I Have 'Great Love' for Immigrants Protected by DACA
Donald Trump
Trump Immigration
A woman holds up a signs in support of the Obama administration program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, during an immigration reform rally, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at the White House in Washington.  Jacquelyn Martin—AP
Immigration

Ending DACA Is Unchristian

Minerva G. Carcaño
4:47 PM ET
Ideas
Carcaño, who was the first Hispanic woman to be elected to the episcopacy of the United Methodist Church, is the church’s Bishop for the San Francisco Area.

For a nation that prides itself on its care for children, eliminating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program seems contradictory — and mean-spirited. It is a punishing of the innocent and a crippling of our future.

Nearly 800,000 young people have benefited from DACA. These young people have been able to come out of the shadows, after receiving through DACA short-term, but important, legal status and work authorization. But they received nothing for free. They have had to pay legal and processing and further fees, while working and attending school at their own cost.

That is to say: for the opportunity to stay in the country they were brought to without any say on their part, DACA recipients have had to work hard — and they have brought great benefits to the U.S. According to a recent study from the Center for American Progress, a progressive think tank, removing DACA recipients from the U.S. workforce would result in a loss of $460.3 billion from the national GDP over the next decade. From a practical economic perspective, ending the program seems very shortsighted.

You can see their ethic in DACA itself: through their will and committed efforts, they obtained DACA. No one did it for them, though many supported them then and support them today, including myself.

I have met these DACA recipients. They are bright, committed young people just like the other young people you know. They aspire to be doctors, nurses, lawyers, scientists, astronauts, teachers and preachers. They are determined to grow and learn, to care for their families, to contribute to their communities and to make a difference in the world. I believe they will do great things that will continue to benefit all of us — if we will continue to support them.

As a Christian, I believe that the welfare of immigrants, and particularly immigrant children and young people, stands above broken immigration policies and certainly above partisan politics. Jesus himself time and again demonstrates through his actions the importance of children, healing them, welcoming them into his presence and declaring that God’s kingdom belongs to the children.

On the contrary, those advocating for doing away with DACA demonstrate the kind of hateful politics that constructs a culture of prejudice and discrimination that would hurt all children, and that undermines what should be the true culture of our country: one of respect and acceptance of the other.

Now that the President has acted, Congress should teach the children of this country the values of respect and acceptance, and the belief that all children are of equal worth. Only maintaining — or even strengthening — DACA would contribute to this lesson.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME