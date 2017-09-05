U.S.
Search
Sign In
TelevisionThis Game of Thrones Theory Puts a Major Twist on That Season 7 Finale Death
TelevisionHear Lin-Manuel Miranda's Theme Song in Netflix's The Magic School Bus Trailer
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SyriaThe Siege of Deir al-Zour Is Broken in a Blow to ISIS, But a Boon to Assad
SYRIA-CONFLICT
Crime Scene Investigation
Getty Images
Crime

Body of 3-Year-Old Boy Found Encased in Concrete

Associated Press
12:31 PM ET

(WICHITA, Kan.) — Police are investigating after the body of a small child was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Wichita, Kansas.

The landlord was cleaning the house Saturday when he found a concrete structure and noticed an odor coming from it, the Wichita Eagle reported. Police removed the structure and discovered the remains of a 3-year-old boy inside.

Police have not named the child.

"We have a tentative identification on the child, but confirmation of the child's identity is being coordinated through the Sedgwick County Medical Examiner," officer Charley Davidson wrote in a news release on Sunday.

Neighbor Toni Freund told the Eagle that she saw police pull something concrete from the home. She and other neighbors said they had never seen a young child at the home.

"It's definitely a tragedy," she said.

An Associated Press reporter on Monday left phone and email messages Wichita police for information about the structure.

Police say a 40-year-old man and 36-year-old woman who lived at the home were arrested last week on separate charges associated with a child custody case. Both are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail. Police have not said if that man and woman are suspected in the death of the child.

A flyer recently passed out in the area around the home identifies a missing 3-year-old child. The flyers were shared on social media with people pleading for the child's safe return.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME