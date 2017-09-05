Madonna Struggles to Convince FedEx That She Is Actually Madonna

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Madonna arrives for the World premiere of "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years" at Odeon Leicester Square on September 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Karwai Tang—WireImage

Even Madonna has difficulty getting her packages delivered. At least it appears that way according to a recent tweet from the one-name-only pop icon, who updated her followers on Tuesday regarding her struggles getting FedEx to believe she was, indeed , that Madonna, of "B-tch I'm Madonna" fame. Ironic.

"When you've been arguing with fed-ex [sic] all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package," the Rebel Heart singer captioned the tweet, uploading a bespectacled selfie in which she makes a distinctly exasperated face. She added an eye-roll emoji to the tweet for good measure.

Apparently, the tweet caught the attention of a FedEx Help representative named Julie, who politely requested in a Twitter comment that Madonna slide into the FedEx Help account's DMs.

When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. 🙄!#bitchplease pic.twitter.com/UQdms69w49 - Madonna (@Madonna) September 5, 2017

Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers. https://t.co/7vnSkvqx3r - FedEx Help (@FedExHelp) September 5, 2017

But some of Madonna's followers were skeptical of this "Julie." After all, Madonna's delivery information and phone number are not pieces of information to be shared lightly.

Nice try Julie - Alexandra Heminsley (@Hemmo) September 5, 2017

Luckily, her fans are supporting her in her moment of relatable struggle. Which just goes to show: not even iconic celebrities can get a package delivered on time — although sometimes those challenges stem from that same celebrity status.

This is the oddest 'relatable' tweet I've ever seen - Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 5, 2017