Television

Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda's Theme Song in Netflix's The Magic School Bus Trailer

Mahita Gajanan
1:15 PM ET

The Magic School Bus is back, and this time, a new Ms. Frizzle has arrived to take the students of Walkerville School on a series of adventures.

Netflix released a trailer for The Magic School Bus Rides Again, its reboot of the popular '90s show. Starring Kate McKinnon as Frizzle's younger sister, Fiona, and Lily Tomlin back in her role as the original Professor Frizzle, the new series premieres on the streaming service on Sept. 29. It also features Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda singing the theme song

It's a "total Frizzle overload," as one student says when the new Ms. Frizzle takes the kids into the sea to see monsters, to outer space to tour planets, through rivers of lava and the middle of a jungle — and that's just in the trailer.

Permission slips or not, the magic school bus will certainly do its thing this fall in Netflix's revamped series. Watch the trailer for The Magic School Bus Rides Again above.

