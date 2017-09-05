Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TelevisionHear Lin-Manuel Miranda's Theme Song in Netflix's The Magic School Bus Trailer
SyriaThe Siege of Deir al-Zour Is Broken in a Blow to ISIS, But a Boon to Assad
SYRIA-CONFLICT
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesMadonna Struggles to Convince FedEx That She Is Actually Madonna
"The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals.
71st Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Walter McBride—WireImage
celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Recalls the Time John Legend Tried to Break Up With Her

Cady Lang
12:49 PM ET

From playfully roasting each other online to cheering on their adorable daughter Luna together, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen make the cliché "relationship goals" feel like something actually worth striving for. But it turns out that even they have experienced rough patches in their relationship.

In an interview with the Guardian, Legend revisited a story about a time when he unsuccessfully attempted to break up with Teigen, who refused to agree to the split. In the end, the "break-up" lasted for less than a day before the couple got back together.

"I was really stressed and busy,” Legend said. “I was just like, ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like, ‘No.’”

Teigen, for her part, responded to the re-telling of their brief break-up in the most on-brand way possible — with a couple of sassy tweets that clarified the context and reminded her fans that she and Legend have clocked 11 years together as a couple.

Calling out someone for being a "whiny face" might be one of the best arguments for saving a relationship, to be honest. Once again, Chrissy and John are the ultimate in relationship goals.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME