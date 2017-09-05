From playfully roasting each other online to cheering on their adorable daughter Luna together , John Legend and Chrissy Teigen make the cliché " relationship goals " feel like something actually worth striving for. But it turns out that even they have experienced rough patches in their relationship.

In an interview with the Guardian , Legend revisited a story about a time when he unsuccessfully attempted to break up with Teigen, who refused to agree to the split. In the end, the "break-up" lasted for less than a day before the couple got back together.

"I was really stressed and busy,” Legend said. “I was just like, ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like, ‘No.’”

Teigen, for her part, responded to the re-telling of their brief break-up in the most on-brand way possible — with a couple of sassy tweets that clarified the context and reminded her fans that she and Legend have clocked 11 years together as a couple.

😂 11 years later, baby https://t.co/Kr7p7u8sqq - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

It wasn't a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no' - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

Calling out someone for being a "whiny face" might be one of the best arguments for saving a relationship, to be honest. Once again, Chrissy and John are the ultimate in relationship goals.