See Chris Evans and His Dog Have the Cutest Reunion After 10 Weeks Apart

Actor Chris Evans arrives at the premiere of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'Gifted' at Pacific Theaters at the Grove on April 4, 2017 in Los Angeles. Emma McIntyre—Getty Images

Captain America star Chris Evans just spent 10 long weeks on a movie set, which meant he had to spend 10 long weeks away from his dog. Luckily, dogs are very forgiving.

While Evans was off filming a movie, he regularly posted on Twitter about how much he missed his rescue pup , Dodger, and counted down the days until they could be together again.

Really missing this guy right now. pic.twitter.com/fWNviX6CrH - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017

17 more days pic.twitter.com/0ExRT392li - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2017

Over the weekend, Evans finally got to go home to Dodger and he posted an adorable video of their reunion on Twitter. It’s chock-full of tail wagging, face licking and laughing, as it shows two incredibly happy friends who are so excited to be back together at last.

After 10 long weeks... pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5 - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017

The actor described himself as a "dog lunatic" when he spoke to People back in April . He earned the title after adopting Dodger from a kennel where he was filming a scene for his recent movie Gifted . “I snagged him and he’s such a good dog,” says Evans. “He’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love.” Seems like the feelings are mutual.

