See Chris Evans and His Dog Have the Cutest Reunion After 10 Weeks Apart

Captain America star Chris Evans just spent 10 long weeks on a movie set, which meant he had to spend 10 long weeks away from his dog. Luckily, dogs are very forgiving.
While Evans was off filming a movie, he regularly posted on Twitter about how much he missed his rescue pup, Dodger, and counted down the days until they could be together again.
Over the weekend, Evans finally got to go home to Dodger and he posted an adorable video of their reunion on Twitter. It’s chock-full of tail wagging, face licking and laughing, as it shows two incredibly happy friends who are so excited to be back together at last.
The actor described himself as a "dog lunatic" when he spoke to People back in April. He earned the title after adopting Dodger from a kennel where he was filming a scene for his recent movie Gifted. “I snagged him and he’s such a good dog,” says Evans. “He’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love.” Seems like the feelings are mutual.
[H/T Today]