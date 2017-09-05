U.S.
Translucent Lobster
Maine lobsterma, Alex Todd, shows a lobster with a translucent shell, caught off the coast of Maine, on Aug. 24, 2017. The photo was taken before the lobster was tossed back into the ocean. Alex Todd—AP
Bizarre

'Definitely Weird.' This Ghostly Lobster Was Found Near Maine

Associated Press
11:21 AM ET

(CUMBERLAND, Maine) — Maine lobstermen Alex Todd has hauled in blue lobsters and even some lobsters that were half blue, or half orange. But he says those don't compare on the scale of weirdness to the translucent crustacean that he recently pulled up in a trap.

The lobster that Todd caught on Aug. 24 is a ghostly, pale blue. It almost looks to be transparent.

Translucent LobsterMaine lobsterman, Alex Todd, shows a lobster with a translucent shell, caught off the coast of Maine, on Aug. 24, 2017. The photo was taken before the lobster was tossed back into the ocean. Alex Todd—AP  

Todd, from Chebeague Island, said he knew when he saw the translucent lobster in his trap alongside mottled green and brown lobsters that this was "definitely weird."

His photos have made the rounds on social media.

As for the lobster, he tossed it back into the ocean because its tail had been notched, flagging the lobster as an egg-bearing female. Those lobsters are off-limits for conservation reasons.

