The old Taylor Swift may be dead , but the new Taylor Swift certainly is following in her footsteps, topping Billboard 's Hot 100 chart once again with her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do." In doing so, the song has now knocked the long-reigning "Despacito" from its record-tying 16-week run at number one . This is Swift's fifth number one in her career; her last claim to that title was 2015's "Bad Blood."

Released on Aug. 24, "Look What You Made Me Do" is the first single off of perennial hitmaker Swift's upcoming album Reputation . While it took a couple of weeks for it to climb to the top of the charts, it broke plenty of other records on its way, including most YouTube views in 24 hours (for the music video, unveiled at MTV's Video Music Awards ) and most streams in a week for a female artist (beating Adele's "Hello").

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," meanwhile, now falls from its top spot after nabbing most song of the summer titles. It is still the most-watched YouTube video of all time, however.

Meanwhile, those eager for more Swift got a surprise over the long weekend as the singer bestowed a second song upon her fans. "...Ready for It" is a beat-heavy, rap-sung track that continues in Swift's new, darker tone.