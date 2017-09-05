Meet the Kitten That Shut Down a Massachusetts Highway

Police said Sunday on Facebook the kitten decided to "play a little hide and seek" in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston.

This ended purrrrrrrrrrrfectly. Today, this little gal decided to play a little hide and seek in the Route 90 Connector Tunnel in Boston. Multiple calls were received about her walking around in the tunnel. Thank you for all the calls and especially to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, for their quick response and save. Sergeant Bob Dateo shut traffic down to enable the rescue of her. This little kitten looks like she has been through a lot, as she has lost quite a bit of fur on her tail from some sort of burn. Her prognosis is good however, and she will be up for adoption soon, when she is medically cleared. In the meantime, we need ideas on what name to give her.... put these facts and circumstances in your thought process; Kitten, Boston, connector tunnel.......annnnnnnnd go! Posted by Massachusetts State Police on Sunday, September 3, 2017

Sgt. Bob Dateo shut traffic down. The Animal Rescue League of Boston quickly rescued the kitten.

A trooper posted a photo of the wayward kitten on social media. A video taken by police shows the kitten walking along the side of the road as cars drive by.

Police say they need ideas on what to name the kitten.

The kitten will be put up for adoption when it's medically cleared.