Search
Sign In
WorldFrench Gossip Magazine to Pay Maximum Fines for Publishing Topless Photos of Kate Middleton
Members Of The Royal Family Attend The Passchendaele Commemorations In Belgium
TexasBeyonce, George Clooney and Oprah Are Hosting a Telethon for Harvey Relief
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseWatch Live: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Makes DACA Announcement
Department of Justice and the National Insider Threat Task Force
ODD Kitten Rescue-Highway
This image provided by the Massachusetts State Police shows a kitten that was spotted walking along the side of the road as cars drive by in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston, and was rescued by state police troopers who shut down traffic for it.  Massachusetts State Police—AP

Meet the Kitten That Shut Down a Massachusetts Highway

TIME
11:04 AM ET
(BOSTON) — A kitten found walking in a busy Massachusetts highway tunnel has been rescued with the help of state police troopers who shut down traffic for it.

Police said Sunday on Facebook the kitten decided to "play a little hide and seek" in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston.

This ended purrrrrrrrrrrfectly. Today, this little gal decided to play a little hide and seek in the Route 90 Connector Tunnel in Boston. Multiple calls were received about her walking around in the tunnel. Thank you for all the calls and especially to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, for their quick response and save. Sergeant Bob Dateo shut traffic down to enable the rescue of her. This little kitten looks like she has been through a lot, as she has lost quite a bit of fur on her tail from some sort of burn. Her prognosis is good however, and she will be up for adoption soon, when she is medically cleared. In the meantime, we need ideas on what name to give her.... put these facts and circumstances in your thought process; Kitten, Boston, connector tunnel.......annnnnnnnd go!

Posted by Massachusetts State Police on Sunday, September 3, 2017

Sgt. Bob Dateo shut traffic down. The Animal Rescue League of Boston quickly rescued the kitten.

A trooper posted a photo of the wayward kitten on social media. A video taken by police shows the kitten walking along the side of the road as cars drive by.

Police say they need ideas on what to name the kitten.

The kitten will be put up for adoption when it's medically cleared.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME