Ideas
Search
Sign In
Diet/NutritionHere's Why Sugar Makes You So Thirsty
Sprinkled doughnut with bite
hurricane irma‘Extremely Dangerous’ Hurricane Irma Could Hit Florida. Here’s What to Know
Residents work together to fill sandbags for each other at Bobby Hicks Park as residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 5, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeA Wedding Guest Was Charged With Kidnapping a 9-Year-Old Girl. She's Still Missing
A woman looks at an appeal for witnesses poster for Maelys, a 9-year-old girl, who disappeared during a wedding party on Aug. 26 overnight in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, eastern France, on Aug. 28, 2017.
beach scene with two colorful adirondack chairs
Getty Images
Careers & Workplace

Why You Should Take Advantage of Your Vacation Days

Roger W. Ferguson, Jr.
2:44 PM ET
Ideas
Roger W. Ferguson, Jr. is the President and CEO of TIAA.

With summer over and the busy fall season upon us, it’s a perfect time for a reminder about something we all too often forget: being your best at work requires regularly taking time away from work.

This is not a novel concept — but Americans still seem to have trouble embracing it. Consider the issue of vacation. Although the trend seems to be reversing somewhat, last year, about half of workers failed to take all of their vacation days. American workers think “the path to career success requires sacrificing vacation,” according to Project: Time Off, an initiative that aims to get people to understand that taking time off is good for “individual well-being and professional success, business performance, and the broader economy.”

Vacation is important, and it’s just as important to manage your life in a way that enables you to recharge on a regular basis. You simply must take time during the week for the pursuits that nourish you physically, intellectually, emotionally, spiritually and socially. For me, that means doing things like exercising, reading, seeking out interesting conversations, and spending time with family and friends.

In the modern world, achieving “work-life balance” is a lot harder than it used to be. Today, technology makes it possible to be in touch with our work and colleagues on a nearly continuous basis. “Work” and “life” are a continuum, flowing into and influencing one another — sometimes with positive results, other times not. It’s up to us to carefully manage the interplay. If we do that in a way that bolsters our well-being, we’ll benefit both at home and in the office. The things I do in my time away from work are things that make me happy and more fulfilled as a human being. They also enhance my productivity and the quality of the work I do. It turns out that happiness and success go hand in hand. But studies show that it’s not that success makes us happy; it’s that happiness breeds success in many aspects of life.

The moral of the story is that if you want to excel at work, make sure that you’re not spending all your time there. And if you haven’t yet used all your vacation for 2017, now would be a great time to plan for how you’re going to do that before the end of the year. With that in mind, what things do you already do — or plan to do — to relax and recharge?

Follow Roger Ferguson on LinkedIn here.

This article originally appeared on LinkedIn.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME