Five Best Ideas

College Football is a Moneymaking Sham

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. College football is a moneymaking sham.

By Sean Illing at Vox

2. Insect eyes are inspiring a new generation of more affordable solar cells.

By Mark Shwartz at Stanford University

3. America needs its historians now more than ever.

By Karen L. Cox at CNN

4. Congress can stop the unfolding crisis in Yemen.

By Willis L. Krumholz in Defense One

5. A targeted ethanol injection could be a silver bullet against some tumors.

By Alex Berezow at the American Council on Science and Health

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
