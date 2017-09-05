Politics
White House

Watch Live: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Makes DACA Announcement

Kate Samuelson
10:24 AM ET

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to hold a briefing related to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program at 11 a.m. E.T. Tuesday, which you can watch live from the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., above.

The department did not provide any more information about the briefing, other than that Sessions will not be taking questions when it concludes.

During a briefing Friday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that President Trump's decision on whether to terminate the DACA program would be announced this week.

"I just spoke with the President and we're in the process of finalizing that decision and those details, and we're actually going to make that announcement on Tuesday of next week," she said on Sept. 1.

The DACA program, which was established under President Barack Obama, protects some undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children. Since its implementation in 2012, it has shielded about 800,000 immigrants from deportation. Some Republicans feel the program is an overreach of executive power, and there is debate over whether or not Trump should scrap it.

