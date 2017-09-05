Immigration'We Cannot Admit Everyone.' Read a Transcript of Jeff Sessions' Remarks on Ending the DACA Program
Attorney General Jeff Sessions Holds A Briefing On DACA
Five Best IdeasCollege Football is a Moneymaking Sham
Huskie Stadium
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseHere's What President Trump Has Said About DACA in the Past
President Trump Declares Sunday A National Day Of Prayer For Hurricane Harvey Victims
Television

This Unexpected Character May Actually Secretly Be the Worst Person on Game of Thrones

Megan McCluskey
11:34 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

While it may seem like the destruction of the Wall in Game of Thrones' season seven finale was inevitable, it potentially could have been avoided if not for the actions of one unexpected character.

Reddit user abdo0000 has laid out a theory that may prove Hot Pie — everyone's favorite direwolf bread baker — is actually responsible for the White Walkers gaining access to Westeros.

"Hot Pie is the reason behind all of this," the Redditor wrote. "It's all because of him. If he didn't tell Arya that Winterfell is under [the] Starks control, Cersei could be dead now. Jon and his company won't [go] get a White Walker. They won't go beyond the Wall. Viserion would be alive. The Wall won't fall. And all [of] Westeros would be united against the Night King."

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

It's certainly true that Arya was on her way to King's Landing to kill Cersei before she found out that her family had regained control of Winterfell from the Boltons. But we're still not ready to assign all the blame to Hot Pie. After all, once the Night King sets his mind on something, it doesn't seem like there's any stopping him.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME