Beyonce, George Clooney and Oprah Are Hosting a Telethon for Harvey Relief

The Tellez family is evacuated from their home after severe flooding following Hurricane Harvey in north Houston August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Win McNamee—Getty Images

An array of superstars, including Beyonce , George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts, are teaming up to put on a one-hour telethon to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey, which devastated the Texas coast and left more than 60 people dead.

The telethon, called Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief , will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 12 across ABC, CBS , CMT, Fox and NBC, according to the show's website . Proceeds from the event will go to charities that are supporting people whose lives have been left devastated by the hurricane, including Save the Children, Feeding Texas and the United Way of Greater Houston.

Donations via the telephone, text messages and the website will be accepted from the beginning of the program — which is being broadcast live from Los Angeles, New York and Nashville — until one hour after it ends. The show will also feature appearances, performances and taped tributes from stars including Jamie Foxx, Karlie Kloss, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey and Barbara Streisand.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said nearly 7,000 homes were destroyed by Harvey, while more than 37,000 were heavily damaged. About 325,000 people have sought federal emergency aid in the wake of the storm so far.