World
Search
Sign In
WorldFrench Gossip Magazine to Pay Maximum Fines for Publishing Topless Photos of Kate Middleton
Members Of The Royal Family Attend The Passchendaele Commemorations In Belgium
TexasBeyonce, George Clooney and Oprah Are Hosting a Telethon for Harvey Relief
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseWatch Live: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Makes DACA Announcement
Department of Justice and the National Insider Threat Task Force
ruby-chocolate
Barry Callebaut
World

Candy Scientists Invented a Pink Chocolate Aimed at Millennials

Mahita Gajanan
11:10 AM ET

It's time for dark, milk and white chocolate to step aside and make room for a rosier flavor. Scientists have invented a new chocolate called "ruby," Swiss cocoa giant Barry Callebaut said Tuesday.

Ruby chocolate features a reddish-pink hue and has a fruity, berry-like flavor. According to Barry Callebaut, the chocolate is made from the Ruby cocoa bean and has no berry flavoring or color added.

The new chocolate comes 80 years after white chocolate was introduced to the market. It also arrives amid a meltdown for the wider chocolate industry. Earlier this year, Nestle reported its slowest global sales growth in more than two decades, while Hershey said it planned to cut thousands of jobs.

Barry Callebaut CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique told Bloomberg that the ruby chocolate arrives following about a decade of development. The chocolate appears to be targeted toward millennials in a year filled with a number of colorful food innovations aimed at younger, Instagram-obsessed shoppers.

"It's natural, it's colorful, it's hedonistic, there's an indulgence aspect to it, but it keeps the authenticity of chocolate," Saint-Affrique told Bloomberg. "It has a nice balance that speaks a lot to millennials."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME