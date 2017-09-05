World
Search
Sign In
WorldFrench Gossip Magazine to Pay Maximum Fines for Publishing Topless Photos of Kate Middleton
Members Of The Royal Family Attend The Passchendaele Commemorations In Belgium
TexasBeyonce, George Clooney and Oprah Are Hosting a Telethon for Harvey Relief
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseWatch Live: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Makes DACA Announcement
Department of Justice and the National Insider Threat Task Force
Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries on the sideline of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China, Sept. 5, 2017. Wu Hong—AP
Donald Trump

'I'm Not His Groom.' Vladimir Putin Deflects from Criticizing President Trump

Associated Press
Updated: 9:35 AM ET | Originally published: 9:30 AM ET

(MOSCOW) — Russian President Vladimir Putin refrained from criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump at a news conference in China on Tuesday, but said a decision to shutter Russian diplomatic outposts in the U.S. was poorly handled.

Speaking at a news conference during a summit in China on Tuesday, Putin dismissed as "naive" a question about whether he was disappointed in Trump.

Related

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, La., following a visit with first responder to Hurricane Harvey, on Sept. 2, 2017.
ImmigrationPresident Trump to Congress: 'Get Ready to Do Your Job' on Immigration
Immigration
President Trump to Congress: 'Get Ready to Do Your Job' on Immigration

In comments carried by Russian news agencies, Putin said Trump is "not my bride, and I'm not his groom."

Asked how Russia would feel if Trump were impeached, Putin said it would be "absolutely wrong" for Russia to discuss domestic U.S. politics.

Russian officials cheered Trump when he was elected last year, and Putin praised him as someone who wanted to improve ties with Russia. However, further U.S. sanctions on Russia and the U.S. decision to close Russian diplomatic outposts have raised concerns that the two countries remain far apart.

The Trump administration last week ordered the closure of three Russian facilities in the U.S.: The San Francisco consulate and trade missions in New York and Washington. It was the latest in a series of escalating retaliatory measures between the former Cold War foes.

Putin said the U.S. had a right to close consulates but "it was done in such a rude way."

"It is hard to hold a dialogue with people who mix Austria with Australia," he continued, an apparent reference to a decade-old gaffe by George W. Bush, who during a 2007 visit to Sydney referred to Austrian troops when he meant Australian troops.

"The American nation, America is truly a great country and a great people if they can tolerate such a big number of people with such a low level of political culture," Putin said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME