World
Search
Sign In
Social Media'Indefensible': Louise Linton Speaks Out After Instagram Post Controversy
US-POLITICS-TREASURY-MNUCHIN
FloridaThis Is Hurricane Irma's Path and Forecast
FRANCE-GUADELOUPE-OVERSEAS-CARIBBEAN-US-WEATHER-STORM-IRMA-HURRI
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
United Kingdom'We're in Love.' Meghan Markle Opens Up for the First Time About Relationship With Prince Harry
The Duke of Cambridge Visits Living Memory And Centenary Fields Projects
Prince William visits the Kensington Memorial Park on Nov. 10, 2016 in London. Tristan Fewings—Getty Images
United Kingdom

'There's Not Much Sleep.' Prince William Speaks Publicly About Kate's Pregnancy For the First Time

Kate Samuelson
8:36 AM ET

Britain's Prince William has spoken publicly about his wife Kate Middleton's pregnancy — revealed by Kensington Palace Monday morning— for the first time.

Speaking to dignitaries at a policing and mental health conference in Oxford, England, William said that the royal baby — his third child — was “very good news." He added that the couple had been able to “start celebrating this week” after “it was a bit anxious to start with.” He also admitted that "there’s not much sleep going on at the moment."

As part of the announcement on Monday, the palace revealed that Middleton is once again being treated for Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, which sent her to the hospital during her first pregnancy and recurred during her second pregnancy as well.

Prince William's younger brother, Harry, has shared his excitement at the prospect of being an uncle for the third time shortly after the announcement on Monday. "[I'm] very, very happy for them," he told reporters in Manchester, England, at an event where he met victims of the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in May. He also said the news was "fantastic, great."

In response to a question about Middleton's morning sickness, Harry said he believed his sister-in-law was coping with the Hyperemesis Gravidarum. “I haven’t seen her for a while but I think I she’s okay,” he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME