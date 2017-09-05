U.S.
Search
Sign In
United Kingdom'There's Not Much Sleep.' Prince William Speaks Publicly About Kate's Pregnancy For the First Time
The Duke of Cambridge Visits Living Memory And Centenary Fields Projects
Social Media'Indefensible': Louise Linton Speaks Out After Instagram Post Controversy
US-POLITICS-TREASURY-MNUCHIN
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
United Kingdom'We're in Love.' Meghan Markle Opens Up for the First Time About Relationship With Prince Harry
FRANCE-GUADELOUPE-OVERSEAS-CARIBBEAN-US-WEATHER-STORM-IRMA-HURRI
A firefighter helps a sailor to secure the anchoring of his boat on September 4, 2017 at the harbour in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French overseas island of Guadeloupe, as part of preparations for arrival of Hurricane Irma.  HELENE VALENZUELA—AFP/Getty Images
Florida

This Is Hurricane Irma's Path and Forecast

Mahita Gajanan
8:12 AM ET

Just days after Hurricane Harvey ravaged Texas, the U.S. is bracing itself for another heavy storm: Hurricane Irma.

Irma, which has winds reaching up to 150 mph, is a Category 5 storm heading west across the Caribbean, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will move toward the northwest Tuesday night and go over the Leeward Islands early Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center shows the storm moving west and likely affecting parts of Florida by the end of the week. Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Monday to prepare for the hurricane.

NOAA/NWS 

The NWS predicts that water levels could rise by between six to nine feet above normal tide levels along the coasts of the northern parts of the Leeward Islands. Typically dry areas near the coast will likely flood from rising waters moving inland in the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and St. Croix. The hurricane could also affect the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, Cuba and Hispaniola later in the week.

Hurricane Irma is expected to produce between four and eight inches of rainfall, with up to 12 inches falling in isolated locations, across the northern Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME