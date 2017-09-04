moviesReview: Clooney's Overpolished Suburbicon Misses the Mark by a Mile
Music

Michelle Obama and Serena Williams Dress As Beyoncé for Her Birthday

Joey Nolfi / Entertainment Weekly
1:57 PM ET

Beyoncé has at least 18 reasons to celebrate on her 36th birthday.

Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, Tina Knowles, and Destiny’s Child group members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, donned a memorable look from Beyoncé’s “Formation” video in tribute to the music icon’s life and legacy.

Also appearing in the photo series is Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, Pretty Little Liars actress Bianca Lawson, as well as JAY-Z’s grandmother, Hattie White.

JAY-Z also honored his wife’s birthday during his set at Sunday’s Made in America festival in Philadelphia.

“Shout out to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love,” he said, according to E! News, before leading the crowd in a “Happy Birthday” song dedicated to her as she danced in the stands.

To see all of the portraits inspired by Beyoncé’s “Formation” video, head to her website, here.

