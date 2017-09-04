Jay Z Got An Entire Music Festival Crowd to Sing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé

Hip Hop Artist Jay-Z and singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Hip Hop Artist Jay-Z and singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk

Beyoncé , who turned 36 on Monday, kicked off her birthday celebration early with a little help from her husband, Jay Z.

The couple spent their Sunday night at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, where Jay Z led the audience to sing "Happy Birthday" for Beyoncé during his set.

"This is a special moment. Y'all ready?" he asked the crowd before counting them down.

Beyoncé, who was in the audience with Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams , was seen dancing and grinning while people sang to her.

The singer's friends and family honored her on Monday in a photo tribute that included Williams, Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, Tina Knowles and Kelly Rowland wearing one of Beyoncé's iconic looks from the "Formation" music video.