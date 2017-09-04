moviesReview: Clooney's Overpolished Suburbicon Misses the Mark by a Mile
Music

Jay Z Got An Entire Music Festival Crowd to Sing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé

Mahita Gajanan
2:53 PM ET

Beyoncé, who turned 36 on Monday, kicked off her birthday celebration early with a little help from her husband, Jay Z.

The couple spent their Sunday night at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, where Jay Z led the audience to sing "Happy Birthday" for Beyoncé during his set.

"This is a special moment. Y'all ready?" he asked the crowd before counting them down.

Beyoncé, who was in the audience with Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams, was seen dancing and grinning while people sang to her.

The singer's friends and family honored her on Monday in a photo tribute that included Williams, Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, Tina Knowles and Kelly Rowland wearing one of Beyoncé's iconic looks from the "Formation" music video.

