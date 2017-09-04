Prince Harry 'Very, Very Happy' as Princess Kate Expects Third Baby

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry visit The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on August 30, 2017 in London, England.

Prince Harry shared his delight Monday about the news that he will soon be an uncle three times over – and gave a health update on sister-in-law pregnant Princess Kate, as she battles severe morning sickness.

Harry, in Manchester to meet with victims of the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in May, told reporters that news that brother Prince William and Kate are expecting baby no. 3 is “fantastic, great. Very, very happy for them.”

He also revealed that Kate – who is believed to be three months pregnant – is “okay” as she battles Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness that afflicted her for all three pregnancies.

“I haven’t seen her for a while but I think I she’s okay,” he said. (William, Kate and Harry last appeared publicly together on August 30 to dedicate a memorial garden to Princess Diana.)

The news that Kate – already mother to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2 – is pregnant again will bump Harry down to 6th in line for the throne.

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Kate and William, both 35, are expecting baby no. 3: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

However, the announcement also came with the news that Kate is once again being treated for Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

“As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today,” the statement said.

“The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.”