Patriotic Brit Launches Petition to Name the Royal Baby 'Brexit'

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn baby princess, pose for the media as they leave St. Mary's Hospital's exclusive Lindo Wing, London, on May 2, 2015. Alastair Grant—AP

When the news broke Monday morning that Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child , royalists and republicans alike began speculating on what the name of the future royal will be.

Bookmakers speedily released odds on what Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sibling will be christened (with Alice, Arthur and Victoria among the most popular choices), and many took to social media to give their two cents.

Weird name for a Royal Baby https://t.co/n9OH6Qce5h - Col (@ColTalbot1) September 4, 2017

But one man has taken the baby christening speculation even further by launching his own change.org petition to help ensure Will and Kate's offspring is given the only name he believes is suitable: Brexit.

"To celebrate the U.K.'s glorious exit from the European Union, Kate and William should call their third child, 'Brexit'," wrote Fred Rogers in his petition . "This show of monarchical patriotism will help Britain secure trade deals as we gain our independence again."

So far, Rogers' petition has eight supporters - 92 short of his target of 100. However, the presumably tongue-in-cheek request is gradually gaining attention on social media - so perhaps William and Kate will yet be induced to mark Britain's divisive 2016 referendum in naming their new baby.

Anyone who doesn't sign the petition is a brexit-hating traitor https://t.co/75EwL3qLPa - kadhim.,' (＾ｰ^)ノ (@kadhimshubber) September 4, 2017

This was fast https://t.co/Nl0ejea8pq - Caroline Mortimer (@CJMortimer) September 4, 2017