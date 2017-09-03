U.S.
Search
Sign In
North KoreaJames Mattis to North Korea: Any Threat Will Be Met With 'Massive Military Response'
Jim Mattis, Joseph Dunford
oregonDozens of Hikers Rescued After Being Trapped By Oregon Wildfires
More than 100 hikers await rescue after being trapped overnight between two wildfires on an Oregon trail.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MusicSteely Dan Co-Founder Walter Becker Dies at 67
Hollywood Bowl Opening Night 2016
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump pass out food and meet people impacted by Hurricane Harvey during a visit to the NRG Center in Houston on Sept. 2, 2017. Susan Walsh—AP
the weekend brief

The Weekend Brief: North Korea Conducts Nuclear Test, President Trump Visits Harvey Victims, Steely Dan Co-Founder Dies

Jennifer Calfas
4:35 PM ET

Here are the weekend's top stories.

North Korea conducts nuclear test with hydrogen bomb

North Korea completed its sixth nuclear test on Sunday with the detonation of a hydrogen bomb that triggered a 5.7 magnitude quake. The explosion was 10 times the size of its previous test in September 2016. President Donald Trump condemned the move, describing North Korea's "words and actions" as "very hostile and dangerous to the United States."

President Trump visits Hurricane Harvey victims

Trump returned to Texas to visit the victims of the catastrophic and record-breaking flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. During his trip, Trump helped hand out boxed lunches, met with first responders and also assessed damage caused by the storm in Louisiana. His second visit comes after he was criticized for not meeting with victims the first time around.

Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker dies

Walter Becker, the guitarist, bassist and co-founder of the influential rock duo Steely Dan, died Sunday at age 67. It is unclear what the cause of his death was. In a statement, Becker's bandmate Donald Fagen described him as "smart as a whip, an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter."

Also:

The Department of Justice found no evidence former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower — an accusation Trump made in March.

Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl. The news came as her sister, Venus Williams, competed in the U.S. Open.

The text of the letter Obama gave Trump on Inauguration Day earlier this year was obtained and published by CNN, revealing the 44th president's advice for the 45th.

Monday is Labor Day, and a host of restaurants and stores are offering deals.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME