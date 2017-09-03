More Than 100 Hikers Trapped By Oregon Wildfires Await Rescue

More than 100 hikers await rescue after being trapped overnight between two wildfires on an Oregon trail.

Officials say six hikers have been rescued after more than 100 were trapped overnight between two wildfires on an Oregon trail.

The Hood River County Sheriff's Office says family and friends can reunite with the hikers at the Eagle Creek Fish Hatchery.

The Mountain Wave Search and Rescue team says they have buses ready to pick up the hikers when they come out.

About 130 homes in Cascade Locks were under evacuation orders because of the wildfire, which has grown to almost 5 square miles (13 square kilometers).

A Red Cross shelter was set up at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, across the Columbia River in Stevenson, Washington.