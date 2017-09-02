U.S.
U.S.

Mother Told Hairdresser 'No Rush' While 1-Year-Old Died in Hot Car

Lisa Marie Segarra
5:06 PM ET

A prosecutor revealed that a mother got her hair done while her child was waiting in a hot car and eventually died.

Prosector Dalia Racine said that 25-year-old Dijanelle Fowler told her hairdresser, "No rush. Take your time," as her 1-year-old remained in the car. She was allegedly in the salon in DeKalb County, Ga., for more than five hours, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to Racine, the car's temperature could have reached up to 129 degrees, the Journal-Constitution reported. Fowler has been denied bond. The father of the child ask that bail be denied, and the judge agreed, adding that Fowler poses a flight risk.

Fowler was in town for a job interview and told salon employees her child was at a daycare, according to the report, and later claimed to authorities that she left the air conditioning on in the car, though police said they found no evidence of that.

However, Fowler's attorney said leaving the air conditioner on caused the car's battery to die.

