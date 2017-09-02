Politics
Search
Sign In
U.S.Texas Mom Last Seen the Day Before Hurricane Harvey Hit Is Still Missing
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
U.S.Man Wrapped 7-Year-Old Girl in a Blanket and Threw Her Over a Bridge
Close up of metal handcuffs
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
hurricane harvey‘Don’t Touch Me, I’m Dying.’ Houston Man Electrocuted in Floodwaters Trying to Rescue Sister's Cat
Key Speakers At The Ambrosetti Forum
Senator John McCain, a Republican from Arizona, leaves after a session during the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.  Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Senate

John McCain to Foreign Allies: Despite Trump's Actions, America Is Still Committed to You

Jennifer Calfas
2:57 PM ET

In a speech urging unity and advocating America's leadership, Arizona Sen. John McCain emphasized the importance of the country's relationships with foreign allies amid an uncertain time in America at an international economic and policy conference in Lake Como, Italy.

McCain, who attended the Ambrosetti Forum this weekend with his colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham, pointed to rhetoric from President Donald Trump as a reason some of these long-lasting relationships have been in doubt.

Related

Senators McCain, Graham, Cassidy and Johnson Discuss Health Care Reform
SenateJohn McCain Will Return to Washington D.C. Next Week
Senate
John McCain Will Return to Washington D.C. Next Week

"I realize that I come to Italy at a time when many are questioning whether America is still committed to remaining engaged in the world, to upholding our traditional alliances, and standing up for the values we share," McCain, a frequent Republican critic of the president, said, according to remarks shared by his staff. "I also realize — and there is no point in avoiding a little straight talk here — that this doubt has much to do with some of the actions and statements of our President."

McCain used the speech to emphasize the valuable nature of the relationship the United States has with its European allies — especially with Italy, which he noted plays a role "in protecting our common security." He then said there is a "real debate" occurring in the U.S. about the role it must play in the world and with other countries.

"What I do believe, and I do not think I am exaggerating here, is that the future of the world will turn, to a large extent, on how this debate in America is resolved," McCain said.

His remarks echoed a speech the Republican senator made in May in Australia, where he said Trump had "unsettled America's friends" and Americans themselves. Earlier in his tenure in the White House, a Washington Post report revealed a tense phone call between Trump and Australian Prime Miniseer Malcolm Turnbull. As for the U.S.'s European allies, Trump has made a number of varying statements on the U.S.'s participation in NATO and pulled the country from the Paris Climate Accord.

Still, despite this rhetoric, McCain urged the country's allegiance with its allies and spoke to what he says makes America strong. He recalled Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed while protesting a white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Va., last month. He also pointed to the ongoing recovery efforts in Houston and southeast Texas, as tens of thousands of people grapple with one of the most damaging and costly natural disasters in U.S. history.

"This is America at its best — ordinary people, despite long odds, rising to master moments of extraordinary challenge, powered by their belief in that most simple and audacious of ideas — that all people are created equal," McCain said. "Put simply: No one has ever gotten rich betting against America, my friends, and now is not a good time to start."

McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was diagnosed with brain cancer in July. The Arizona senator plans to return to the Senate after its August recess this Tuesday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME