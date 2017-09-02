U.S.
Search
Sign In
SenateJohn McCain to Foreign Allies: Despite Trump's Actions, America Is Still Committed to You
Key Speakers At The Ambrosetti Forum
U.S.Man Wrapped 7-Year-Old Girl in a Blanket and Threw Her Over a Bridge
Close up of metal handcuffs
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
hurricane harvey‘Don’t Touch Me, I’m Dying.’ Houston Man Electrocuted in Floodwaters Trying to Rescue Sister's Cat
U.S.

Texas Mom Last Seen the Day Before Hurricane Harvey Hit Is Still Missing

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:44 PM ET

Police are looking for a Texas mother of two who went missing the day before Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

The real estate agent, Crystal McDowell, wrote on her professional Facebook page "Sty safe out there!" hours before going missing, People reported.

Loved ones of McDowell noticed she went missing after she didn't arrive to pick up her two children from her home with her ex-husband. According to People, she was supposed to drive to Dallas where she would ride out Hurricane Harvey. She also missed a meeting with a client.

Police do not believe her disappearance is related to the hurricane and flooding as she went missing before the storm hit, according to People.

McDowell was last heard from on Aug. 25, when she texted her boyfriend in the morning, the report said, and her car was found submerged in the parking lot of a Motel 6 about 13 miles from her home.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME