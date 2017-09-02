U.S.
California

Northern California Temperatures Could Reach 115 Degrees

Olga R. Rodriguez / AP
11:38 AM ET

(SAN FRANCISCO) — The heat has peaked for Southern California, but parts of Northern California were set to see it soar some more.

Temperatures that reached 108 in Sacramento on Friday are expected to shoot past 110 on Saturday as a sweltering week continued. Areas inland from the San Francisco Bay Area could reach 115, a temperature last seen in 1950, forecasters said.

San Francisco itself saw one of the hottest days in its history Friday at 106 but is now expected to recede into its usual cool-and-foggy summer pattern with dramatic temperature drops into the 80s then the 70s.

Triple-digit days in the Los Angeles area are expected to drop into the 90s for the weekend, before dropping more dramatically next week.

The extreme heat sent Michelle Ogburn to a cooling center set up in Santa Clara's North Branch Library, one of many that were opened throughout the state.

Ice water stations were set up and dozens of people, many of them homeless, were taking shelter Friday.

"I work from home and I live in an old mobile home with no air conditioning and not very good insulation," said Ogburn, who lives in Sunnyvale. "Today it was very hot and I just couldn't work."

Managers of California's power grid asked for voluntary electricity conservation. Tens of thousands of people across the state were without power at various times Friday, though most outages didn't last long.

The weeklong heat wave has been generated by high pressure over the West, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters said more heat could be expected when remnants of Tropical Storm Lidia move north from Mexico's Baja California during the weekend.

The warmth extended up the West Coast and into mountain states, with excessive-heat warnings posted for southwest Oregon and lesser advisory-level conditions in northwest Oregon. Western Washington state expected a sunny, hot and dry Labor Day weekend.

Fire weather warnings were in effect for parts of Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota.

