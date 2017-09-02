U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebritiesSerena Williams Just Gave Birth and Her Sister Venus Couldn't Be More Excited
Australian Open 2017 - Women's Champion Photocall
U.S.How Princess Magic Came to Houston
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Cuba19 U.S. Diplomats in Cuba Now Affected by Health Attacks
US Cuba
hurricane harvey

Donald Trump Returns to Texas to Visit Harvey Victims

Ken Thomas / AP
10:06 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump brought plenty of optimism and swagger to Texas on his first visit to survey Harvey's wreckage. He's getting a chance to return with empathy.

At stops in Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Saturday, the president planned to survey storm damage, talk with residents and meet with volunteers. Those elements were missing from Tuesday's trip to Texas, which was criticized as being off-key for a presidential visit to discuss communities in crisis.

In Corpus Christi and Austin, Trump sat with emergency responders and officials who were coordinating recovery efforts with his administration. The event was marked by Trump's impromptu speech to supporters outside a Corpus Christi firehouse — "What a crowd, what a turnout," he said — instead of images of the president consoling victims or walking among the damage caused by of the storm.

Related

Houston Area Begins Slow Recovery From Catastrophic Harvey Storm Damage
hurricane harveyDonald Trump Asks for $7.9 Billion Down Payment for Harvey Relief
hurricane harvey
Donald Trump Asks for $7.9 Billion Down Payment for Harvey Relief

Trump kept his distance from the epicenter of the damage, in Houston, to avoid disrupting recovery operations. Still, critics said he failed to adequately express compassion for the families of those killed in the storm's path or those whose homes were flooded. He raised eyebrows when he predicted his approach would be a model for future presidents to emulate.

"We want to do it better than ever before," he said. "We want to be looked at in five years, in 10 years from now as, 'This is the way to do it.'"

"There was a lot of high-fiving about how well this disaster was being handled even as people were on their rooftops hoping to be rescued," said David Axelrod, a top adviser to President Barack Obama. "People need to know that their president is emotionally engaged in their struggle and part of the obligation or the responsibility of a president, particularly in a media age, is to make that human connection."

Trump later voiced more direct concern for those caught up in the storm. At the start of a speech in Missouri on Wednesday, he said the nation was praying for those in Harvey's path and "we are here with you every single step of the way."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders emphasized that Trump planned one-on-one time with victims on Saturday.

Trump may take cues from Vice President Mike Pence, who visited a damaged church, cleared away tree limbs and debris, and hugged storm victims.

"All American hearts are with the people of Texas and Louisiana," Trump said in his weekly radio address aired Saturday. He described "a spirit of love, determination and resolve" that he said he sensed during the Tuesday visit."

On Friday, Trump met with evangelical leaders to promote his proclamation of Sunday as a national day of prayer for those affected by the storm, along with relief organizations heavily involved in the recovery.

"I'm confident that this will be an opportunity for the president, on behalf of the entire nation, to show compassion and empathy for those who have lost homes and have had their lives interrupted and in some cases have lost loved ones," said Ralph Reed, the founder of the Faith & Freedom Coalition. He was among the evangelical leaders who met with the president.

Trump has sent lawmakers an initial request for a $7.9 billion down payment toward Harvey relief and recovery efforts — a request expected to be swiftly approved by Congress, which returns to work Tuesday after its summer break.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME