U.S.
Search
Sign In
U.S.How Princess Magic Came to Houston
Cuba19 U.S. Diplomats in Cuba Now Affected by Health Attacks
US Cuba
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
U.S.Fire Blazing in 5-Story Building Fills Lower Manhattan With Smoke
Manhattan Fire
Australian Open 2017 - Women's Champion Photocall
Serena Williams of the United States poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the 2017 Women's Singles Australian Open Championship at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Michael Dodge—Getty
celebrities

Serena Williams Just Gave Birth and Her Sister Venus Couldn't Be More Excited

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:58 AM ET

Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl as the U.S. Open was going on.

The news broke that Serena Williams had given birth to a baby girl shortly before Venus Williams had a U.S. Open match.

"I'm super excited. Words can't describe it," Venus Williams said during a prematch interview with ESPN Friday.

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou also tweeted his support saying, "Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well & enjoy without limitation. Btw @serenawilliams I wish you a speedy recovery... we have a lot of work ahead of us."

Beyonce, who also just gave birth to twins, also posted a image, saying "Congratulations Serena!" on Instagram.

The news that Serena Williams gave birth was broken by Chris Shepherd of West Palm Beach news station WPBF-25.

"Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well," Shepherd tweeted, which he said was confirmed by a source in St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME