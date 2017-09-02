Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl as the U.S. Open was going on.
The news broke that Serena Williams had given birth to a baby girl shortly before Venus Williams had a U.S. Open match.
"I'm super excited. Words can't describe it," Venus Williams said during a prematch interview with ESPN Friday.
Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou also tweeted his support saying, "Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well & enjoy without limitation. Btw @serenawilliams I wish you a speedy recovery... we have a lot of work ahead of us."
Beyonce, who also just gave birth to twins, also posted a image, saying "Congratulations Serena!" on Instagram.
The news that Serena Williams gave birth was broken by Chris Shepherd of West Palm Beach news station WPBF-25.
"Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well," Shepherd tweeted, which he said was confirmed by a source in St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.