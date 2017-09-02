Fire Blazing in 5-Story Building Fills Lower Manhattan With Smoke

Fire and smoke shoot through roof of a five-story building, in New York on Sept. 1, 2017. The building has retail space on the first floor and apartments above, in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood.

Fire and smoke shoot through roof of a five-story building, in New York on Sept. 1, 2017. The building has retail space on the first floor and apartments above, in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood. David Caruso—AP

(NEW YORK) — A large fire in a building just a few blocks from the World Trade Center has filled lower Manhattan with smoke.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the five-story structure in Tribeca on Friday. The fire started shortly before 7 p.m. and was under control three hours later.

The Fire Department says 12 firefighters have been treated for minor injuries.

The mixed-use building has retail businesses on the first floor.

TV station WPIX reports that officials say the fire started in a first-floor restaurant and shot up through the building's duct work.

More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze.

The smell of smoke carried as far as Brooklyn. The city Health Department advises area residents to avoid smoke exposure by keeping their windows shut.