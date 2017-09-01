Court documents revealed that Connie Serbu, of Naples, killed 18-year-old Xavier Sierra as revenge for allegedly raping her daughter.

The motive was revealed in a complaint filed with the Collier County Clerk of Courts Friday, Aug. 25. Multiple people, whose identities were redacted, said that around Memorial Day weekend 2016, Serbu's daughter told her that she was raped five years ago at the age of seven.

The complaint also notes that people reported hearing Serbu speak of how to kill Sierra and get away with it.

Days after Serbu learned of her daughter's alleged attack, she convinced her brother John Vargas, who was described as having mental disabilities and being easily persuaded, to help, according to the complaint.

The document says that Serbu and Vargas went through with a plan to kill Sierra in a secluded wooded area in July 2016.

"I don't care, he raped my daughter ... she told me everything that happened," Serbu told police, according to the documents.

Sierra and Vargas were both killed in the gunfire.